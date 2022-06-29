Game one, rink 16: Denis Oxley was Skip for visitor Bill Dickey and Les Blackmore, playing against Joe Young, Robert Keady and visitor Suzanne Ryan. Joe's side was consistently in the lead, having scored a five in the fifth end. By the tenth end, Denis' team had almost caught up, but Joe's team forged ahead. In the closing stages, Denis and his team picked up five and six other shots to win 19-16 after sixteen ends.