By the Bowling Shark
With milder conditions this week, the club still saw a lot of action on the greens with great numbers of social bowlers coming out to put their best foot forward. The Minor pairs are now down to the final, which will be played next week. This is how the week rolled:
Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement
Rink three: Pauline Clark and Susie Simmons did their best against Phil Murray and Noel Witney. There was very little between both teams with level scores on the 11th (9 all). It went down to the wire with Team Simmons just falling short in the end 15-14.
Rink four: Ray Miller, Alan Clark (swing bowler) and Merle Stephens were amongst it against Betsy Thornberry, Alan Clark and Ron McGarry with level scores on the second last end (10 all). Team Stephens snatched victory 11-10.
Rink five: Ron Hollebone, Dawn Howarth and Peter Drew missed the start against Leonie McGarry, Sue Murray and Mick Simmons. By the 11th Team Simmons were out to a 10 point lead (18-8). From there it was all one way for Team Simmons who ran home victors 22-12.
Tuesday 21 June 2022
Rink two: Terry Clark, George Ballard and Gary Cameron lead the way in the early ends of the match against Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Glen Miller. It came to the last end where the teams were locked at 17 all, so an extra end was played with Team Cameron winning 18-17.
Rink three: Jake Shurmer, Steve Glencourse and Des Sanders were in a world of pain against Kevin Arrow, Jim Clark and Tim Pickstone who were up 13-0 by the 9th . Team Pickstone continued the onslaught to take an easy win 26-10.
Rink four: Russ McPherson, Max Elms and Terry Burke were also in fine form against Bryce Peard, Peter Phegan and Daryl Shurmer. With a 24-9 lead by the 17th Team Burke were on cruise control to the end to win the match 35-9.
Rink five: Mick Burke, Peter Drew and Noel Witney struggled early against Alan Clark, John Bosson and Ted Parker. Team Parker were out to a 19-12 lead by the 15th and continued on from there to take the win 25-14.
Rink six: Peter Mathis, Graham Scott and Ron McGarry looked to be in the box seat against Paul Jenkins, Brian Hope and John Finlay. However, Team Finlay fought back on the 12th to take the lead (11-9) and from there held the lead to the end winning 20-15.
Wednesday 22 June 2022
Rink nine: Liz Draper and Leonie McGarry were in form against Sally Colebatch and Betsy Thornberry. Team McGarry were out to prove a point and gain some in the process to be out to a 14 point lead by the 16 th (22-8). Team McGarry went on to win 26-11.
Rink 10: Pauline Clark and Ron McGarry were in a battle against Sue Murray and Peggy McIntosh. With nothing much in the match through out it was a fight to gain the lead for both teams and in the end they shared the spoils to draw the match 18 all.
Rink 11: Val Zylstra, Merle Stephens and Kerry Lucas were outclassed by a dominate opposition against Alan Clark, Marg Nyland and Mel Parker. Team Parker were out to a 12-4 lead by the 11th and continued to the end to win 14-6.
Saturday 25 June 2022
Rink one: Travis Balmain, Garth Robinson and the birthday boy Terry James (the big 60) used up their luck against Paul O'Connor, Garry Café and Ron Hollebone. Team James had it in the bag for the first 16 ends when Team Hollebone fought back to make it a grudge match to the end to win on an extra end 22-19.
Rink two: George Ballard and Phil Burgess struggled to gain momentum against Peter Martin and Daryl Shurmer. Team Shurmer dominated the match from the 6th end to win the next nine ends in a row to blow the scores out to 25-5. Team Shurmer looked relaxed to take the win 28-12.
Advertisement
Rink three: Welcome back Peter Naylor, who had Dennis Harvey and John Finlay on his side, they played against a toyugh opposition with Ron McGarry, Geoff Thorn and Mick McDonald. Team McDonald started well to be 16-2 up by the 10th. Team McDonald took the win 25-19.
Rink four - Men's Minor Pairs Championship - Semi Final: Des Sanders and Michael Nobes were out to prove a point against Max Elms and Ted Parker. Team Nobes dominated the scoring opportunities to take a close win in the end 19-15.
Rink five: Greg Hallett, Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone were clinical in their demolition against Peter Mathis, Terry Clark and Mick Sewell. Team Pickstone was out to a 12 point lead by the 12th (17-5), and went on to win the match 31-13.
Rink six: Ron Hogan and Noel Witney made short work of the opposition with Graham Scott and Trevor Sharpham struggling for points. Team Witney was out to a 19-8 lead by the 13th. Team Witney went on to win comfortably 28-14.
Rink seven: Robert Rooke, Glen Miller and Laci Koszta missed the start against Ray Miller, Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan who were out to a 5-0 lead by the 4th. Team Brennan maintained the lead for the entire match with Team Koszta coming within 1 point on the 19th (15-16). Team Brennan too good in the end to win 20-15.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Advertisement
Last Wednesday, The Greens on William was the venue for 'Bowls for Seniors', an event sponsored by the Bathurst Regional Council. Eight prospective bowlers came along and after having the basics explained, joined with our members in social bowls.
Because of the range of skills, the games results weren't taken seriously, but the visitors really enjoyed themselves on what was a perfect sunny afternoon. After the games, afternoon tea was taken, and visitors and members had some social time together.
Also, depending on the time taken in preparing the visitors, the games were of different number of ends, as 3:30 was the finishing time.
Game one, rink 16: Denis Oxley was Skip for visitor Bill Dickey and Les Blackmore, playing against Joe Young, Robert Keady and visitor Suzanne Ryan. Joe's side was consistently in the lead, having scored a five in the fifth end. By the tenth end, Denis' team had almost caught up, but Joe's team forged ahead. In the closing stages, Denis and his team picked up five and six other shots to win 19-16 after sixteen ends.
Game two, rink 17: Ian Cunningham, John Martin and visitor Jan Hardie played against Bob Foster, visitors Doug Collins and Barbara Shearman. Ian's team were leading 5-4 after five ends, then had a string of four winning ends that gave them another nine shots. Bob's side only managed seven shots when the game was called after twelve ends with the score on 15-7. Jan Hardie did particularly well with the bowling arm.
Game three, rink 18: Barry McPherson, Jim Grives and James Nau played against Paul Rodenhuis, Jack Smith and visitor Max Elms. Paul, Jack and Max had a good lead of 7-2 after five ends but Barry, Jim and James soon caught up, a six helping them. They maintained the lead to the end. After twenty-one ends, the score was 22-16.
Advertisement
Game 4, rink 19: Kevin Miller, Wayne Bensley and visitor Viv Sutherland played Ray Noonan, Judy Rodenhuis and visitor Mike Hardie. Kevin's team led from the start, being 10-3 up after five ends. Ray's team won the last three ends but went down 16-10 after fourteen ends.
Saturday 25th June Social Bowls
Game one, rink 15: Bruce 'Skippa' Rich actually Skipped for the first time in living memory with Grant Brunton in their game against Nev Townsend and Junior Flynn Armstrong. Bruce and Grant combined well, while Flynn found the quick green a bit of a handful. It was pretty even after ten ends, with Bruce and Grant ahead by one, 8-7 but winning the next four ends had them nine in front.
They continued to score, taking the game 28-12 after twenty-two ends.
Game two, rink 17: Paul Reece, Anthony Morrissey and Paul Rodenhuis had a big win over Ron Cambey, Trevor Kellock and James Nau with the score of 35-7. Ron's team struck early and were leading 4-nil after three ends. The two Pauls and Anthony combined well to win the next twelve ends and add twenty-seven shots to their score. The last five ends saw Ron's team score three singles to Paul's team's eight.
Game three, rink 18: Norm Hayes and John Fulton defeated Denis Oxley and Joe Young 28-12. Norm and John were always in control, leading 13-3 after the ninth end. Denis and Joe closed the gap to 16-10 but Norm and John cleaned up six of the last seven ends.
Advertisement
Game four, rink 19: Alby Homer, Jim Grives and Barry McPherson won against Alex Birkens, Pat Duff and Arch Ledger in the last five ends of their game. Alex's team was well in front with the score of 13-5 after eight ends. A six for Alby's team put them in front 16-13 after thirteen ends. All-square on 16-all, Alby's team came home strongly to take the game 26-19 after twenty ends.
Game five, rink 20: Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield and Annette McPherson defeated Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and Louise Hall with the score of 28-7. A very strong run by Kevin's team had them leading 17-1 after seven ends! After that, Ray's team was demoralised, scoring only another six shots to Kevin's team's ten.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.