Loan will go ahead, but deputy mayor wonders if Carrington Park extension is the priority

MW
By Matt Watson
July 6 2022 - 6:00pm
The Carrington Park grandstand and (inset) deputy mayor Ben Fry.

MILLIONS of dollars for an extension to the Carrington Park grandstand is in the Bathurst Regional Council budget for 2022-23, but the project has been criticised by the city's deputy mayor.

