Interagency | From cars to cooking to conversations among mums

THE Mob Motoring Learner Driver Program aims to help First Nations people and other community members gain their Ps.
It has been developed through a collaboration between The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) and Bathurst Aboriginal Lands Council (BALC).
Getting your driving licence is a great achievement and pathway to gaining employment, independence and a sense of freedom.
We are planning to celebrate the students' driving achievements during NAIDOC Week here at TNC.
TNC has some great school holiday programs supporting youth life skills.
First up, the Car Safety Workshop will be held on Monday, July 11 from 11am to 1pm, where you will learn how to change a tyre, what to do in an accident and other safety checks.
A cooking workshop for young people will take place at TNC on Friday, July 15, starting at 11am. Come and learn the basics, including how to prepare and enjoy a roast dinner.
Check out the TNC website for further details or call us on 6332 4866.
Having trouble paying your fines? The Neighbourhood Centre is a sponsor for the Work Development Order program (WDO).
This benefits the community by allowing eligible people to clear their fines through unpaid work, courses and treatment programs.
Mums and Bubs is held every Friday from 10am. We offer a welcome space for mums and carers and bubs. Enjoy a chat and make friends.
The Multicultural Women's Group meets on the second Friday of each month at noon. Bring a plate and connect with your community.
We welcome inquiries about all our services and programs.
