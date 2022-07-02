AT half-time it was Dave Conyers giving CSU a serve, at full-time it was CSU signing its team song in full voice.
After a string of frustrating defeats CSU finally returned to the New Holland Cup winners' list on Saturday with a 14-5 win over Narromine at Cale Oval.
It wasn't pretty rugby which got the students the much needed win - wet and slippery conditions leading to a high error count - but when Campbell Morris dived over in the 80th minute to seal the result that didn't matter.
What mattered was CSU got the win it needed to keep its hopes of finals rugby alive.
"It was just good we could finally win a game, it will do a mile of good for the boys' confidence," Conyers said.
"That puts us into fourth spot now and we've got an eight-point break on Narromine. It took seven bloody weeks, it's was seven weeks since we'd won, seven weeks of sour beers so we needed that, we got the monkey off our back.
"It think for them it was just relief they could finally win a game, the club song was sung with a lot of passion today."
With rain bucketing down for the first hour of Saturday's match, neither side was really able to stamp its authority.
They scored a try apiece - Lachie Buckton crossing for CSU after some nice phase play - but the visitors held the edge at 7-5 thanks to Jordy O'Shea's conversion.
CSU had other bright moments in attack too, but Conyers was not happy with the amount of ball his side turned over. He let his men know all about his displeasure at the half-time break.
"We gave away a lot of penalties in the first half just from not protecting the ball properly, but I gave them a serve about that," Conyers said.
"Neither team could launch much of an attack in the conditions, it was a bit of bash and barge really.
"We got held up twice in the first half, we got held up over the line, so we had some opportunities, we just couldn't get the ball to ground."
In the second half things remained close, but CSU skipper Lachie Melville tried to inspire his men with his typical strong carries while centre Reggie Townsend hit hard in defence.
Both sides had their chances and it took CSU until the 80th minute to ensure it came away with the win.
"The ball we used was a second hand sort of a ball and it was just like soap, nobody could catch it, there was something like 40 scrums," Conyers said.
"We got held up over the line, they had two penalty shots they missed which would've taken them to 8-7 and if they kicked both it could've won them the game and we denied them a couple of tries.
"Then in the last three or four minutes we finally got some possession and hung onto the ball and the try finally came. We put together four or five phases and Campbell Morris scored off that.
"We got them."
