The Winter Playground, Kings Parade was the venue for the opening night of the Winter Festival.
Saturday's cold, wet weather did nothing to deter the crowds who turned out to be part of the Winter Festival's fun whether it was ice skating or enjoying the carnival rides, roving street performers on stilts and live music.
A special Smoking Ceremony took place at Keystone thanks to the city's Wiradyuri and First Nations Elders, with the lights turning on at the recently renovated Court House at 5.45pm.
