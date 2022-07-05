Census figures show Bathurst keeping population pace with Central West heavyweights

AFTER 10 years of double digit percentage population growth, there's still not a lot separating Bathurst and its two major Central West city rivals.
Figures released last month from the 2021 Census show that Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo continue to grow at about the same pace and not one of the three local government areas (with Wellington removed) has taken a commanding lead over the other, though it is a different story with the urban areas.
The new figures also emphasise the combined strength of the three cities, which are adding hundreds of new residents every year.
Census figures from the past 10 years show Bathurst had a "significant urban area" population of 32,479 in 2011 and 35,020 in 2016 and a combined population in the available categories of Bathurst east (which includes Kelso), south and west (the significant urban area category isn't available) of 37,395 in 2021.
Orange, in comparison, had a significant urban area population of 36,468 in 2011, 38,741 in 2016 and a population in Orange and Orange's north of 41,918 in 2021.
Dubbo, finally, had a significant urban area population of 33,997 in 2011, 36,092 in 2016 and Dubbo's east, south and west had a combined population of 40,578 in 2021.
Using those figures, Bathurst had a population growth rate of 15.14 per cent from 2011 to 2021, Orange had 14.94 per cent and Dubbo 19.36 per cent.
A comparison of the local government areas is harder given the-then Dubbo City Council merged with the-then Wellington Council in 2016, creating a new local government area with a much larger population.
According to the Census figures, Bathurst Regional local government area had a population of 38,519 in 2011, 41,300 in 2016 and 43,567 in 2021 - a growth rate of 13.11 per cent.
Orange City Council local government area had a population of 38,057 in 2011, 40,344 in 2016 and 43,512 in 2021 - a growth rate of 14.33 per cent, which is more than one per cent better than Bathurst Regional.
The old Dubbo City Council had a population of 38,805 in 2011 and 41,713 in 2016 and the category of Dubbo suburbs and localities gives a population of 43,516 in 2021.
Dubbo suburbs and localities covers the Dubbo urban areas and rural localities, but does not cover Geurie or Wellington, both of which were in the old Wellington Shire Council.
Using those figures, Dubbo local government area (without Wellington or Geurie) grew by 12.14 per cent over the 10 years to 2021 - within one or two per cent of Bathurst and Orange.
