A long-running local arts co-operative has relocated to a new site in Keppel Street in order to take advantage of the street's iconic artistic vibe.
The T.arts Gallery [Tablelands Artists' Co-operative Gallery] has settled in at 75 Keppel Street, where it now finds itself neighbouring other noteworthy arts hubs such as the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] and Dean Mobbs' Gallery.
T.arts Gallery member Louise Ranshaw, who was already operating a pottery teaching studio at the site, said the gallery's move to the premises felt like the right move.
"When it became obvious that the Gallery needed to move, an alternative space didn't immediately present itself," Ms Ranshaw said.
"I was already operating a pottery teaching studio in the premises, and came to the conclusion I could operate my classes from the rear of the premises while the larger, lighter front room could become an ideal gallery space.
The T.arts Gallery consists of 12 members, each of whom are local artists who regularly exhibit works on-site, as well as volunteer time to occupy the front desk during opening hours.
Ms Ranshaw said all members played a helping hand in getting the new gallery space up to speed.
"All the members pitched in to decorate and set up the gallery, with the ability to morph into different configurations as displays demand," she said.
"The gallery is full of locally created works of varied styles appropriate for the desires of both local and visiting patrons."
Ms Ranshaw said a location for the gallery in lower Keppel Street has been a major goal for the co-operative since it first launched in 2013.
"The location, near BRAG and Bathurst Library, was ideal with the many other great shops, cafes and interesting shops having created a great vibe for the gallery to contribute to," she said.
"Being situated in Keppel Street is something that some members have aspired to for a long time, and the gallery and artists are looking forward to a long tenure to display and sell our varied works."
The T.arts Gallery was previously situated at 80 George Street, and in the Bathurst Chase Shopping Centre prior to that.
