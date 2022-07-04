Western Advocate
Bathurst's T.arts Gallery relocates to new site in Keppel Street

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:28am, first published 1:22am
T.arts Gallery member Karin Smith inside the gallery's new location at 75 Keppel Street. Picture: Sam Bolt

A long-running local arts co-operative has relocated to a new site in Keppel Street in order to take advantage of the street's iconic artistic vibe.

