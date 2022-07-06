Sometimes the hardest step in a room transformation is finding inspiration. With so many directions to take and choices to make, this can be the most time-consuming part of the whole process. To find the perfect colour for your space, start by sampling a few different colours. Head into your local hardware store and pick up a few sample pots of colours you love. When you get home, grab a few blank pieces of paper and add a bit of the chosen colour onto each sheet. Next, tape these up against the wall so you can view your colours at different times of the day and night. Once you've chosen your favourite option, it's time to purchase your paint and other tools.