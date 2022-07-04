After rain hit much of the state over the weekend, the Macquarie River has risen around the Central West.
Bathurst received a moderate flood warning from the SES on Saturday, with the rising water levels causing numerous road closures across the Bathurst region overnight Sunday.
At around 6am Monday, the river peaked at 4.94 metres, and had receded to 4.85 metres by 9.45am.
State Emergency Service Western Zone community capability officer David Rankine said the "We've seen the low-level bridge at Hereford Street close, as well as closures at Eleven Mile Drive, Cole's Bridge at Turondale and the Ophir Road causeway."
"There's a number of localised roads around the area that have been closed by flood water, particularly on the edges of the Oberon local government area. Access to Canberra via Oberon has closed because the Abercrombie River is over the causeway, so drivers heading that way will have to detour via Tuena.
In Dubbo both the Yabang Gee Bridge and Shibble Bridge were completely submerged by the rising river levels while the Serisier Bridge was less than a metre off having water come over the top.
Dubbo experienced 49mm of rain over the past two days with the Macquarie River expected to peak on Monday evening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
