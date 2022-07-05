BATHURST'S Michael Anderson has not secured a Superlicence required to compete in this year's Bathurst 1000, Motorsport Australia confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
The Anderson Motorsport team had been granted conditional approval in April to compete at this year's Great Race as a wildcard entry, with the Bathurst driver set to be in the driver's seat.
Anderson's entry remains eligible for the race although his involvement as a driver will be determined by whether he gains a Superlicence.
"We can confirm that Michael Anderson has not been given a Superlicence," a Motorsport Australia spokesperson said.
Anderson was a Super3 Series race winner during last year's season, and his team now has Brad Vaughan racing in the third-tier category.
Anderson Motorsport can still take part in October's Bathurst 1000 but will now need to find two drivers with Superlicence credentials.
