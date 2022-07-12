Exercise has already been linked to a number of health benefits, but PhD student Kelly Baker is looking to add to that list.
The Charles Sturt University student is currently investigating the role acute exercise plays on inflammation in people who have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and she is searching for volunteers to participate in the study.
There's a very specific criteria that needs to be met, but Ms Baker encourages anyone living with IBD who is interested in getting involved to make contact.
The study will involve participants cycling at different intensity levels, depending on their personal fitness, to monitor the body's response to exercise.
"So we'll have three sessions, the first one is a familiarisation session. So getting people into the labs and getting them used to the environment," Ms Baker said.
"They'll provide a blood sample and do a fitness test, as well as other measures like body composition and simple things like height, weight and blood pressure."
Following the initial session, participants will be divided into two groups.
One group will cycle for 35 minutes at a moderate intensity and the other will alternate between short high intensity spurts and then a recovery period at a low intensity.
"The different intensities are catered for the individual from the fitness test," Ms Baker said.
"So no matter how trained or untrained they may be, everyone will be able to do it."
There has been very few studies on the relationship between acute exercise and IBD.
CSU Bathurst's Dr Tegan Hartmann and Tim Miller identified this gap in literature, which is why Ms Baker began the study as part of her doctoral research.
With the management options for IBD varying between individuals, Ms Baker said the study looks at the possibility of acute exercise being an alternative or complimentary management strategy.
"I think it's so interesting how much physical activity can influence the body," Ms Baker said.
"Ideally we would like to see this anti-inflammatory response to exercise, because then that can be hypothesised to potentially control the abnormal inflammation in people with inflammatory bowel disease; like your Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
"And be able to control the symptoms that are associated with it."
Those living with a form of IBD who are interested in the study can inquire via the Charles Sturt Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Facebook page or contact Ms Baker via email - kbaker@csu.edu.au - with any questions.
