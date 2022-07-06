Western Advocate
Western Rams coach Kurt Hancock believes the region can produce more NRL stars

By Anya Whitelaw
July 6 2022 - 4:00am
BIG SEASON: Bathurst Panthers prop Tallis Tobin was named the Western Rams under 18s most improve player for 2022. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

HE trained hard, he played even harder and while Tallis Tobin was named the most improved under 18 Western Ram this season, coach Kurt Hancock thinks he can get even better.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

