The nominees for the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards have been announced and Harvest Café & Store is among the multiple Bathurst finalists.
It's the third time this year that the café has been up for an accolade, and owner Chris Ringrose is humbled for the recognition the team is receiving.
"With the last couple of years that have been, it's really rewarding for us to get noticed by the community and by other businesses," Mr Ringrose said.
"It's recognition for the work that you do. You don't do it for the awards, you do it for the community and your customers, but it's a bonus."
Harvest Café is one of 11 nominees from across Western NSW in the Excellence in Small Business category, with Bathurst's Ribbon Gang Media also a contender.
The award recognises businesses that have driven growth and implemented specific strategies in order to achieve success.
Having only been in business four and a half years, more than half of that time has been spent battling the complications of COVID.
However Mr Ringrose said, if anything, COVID has made the team stronger and helped the business build a solid relationship with the community.
Harvest Cafe's community involvement coming out of COVID lockdowns was acknowledged earlier in the year when the business won the Restaurant and Caterers Association 2022 NSW Business Community Leadership award.
"We've become stronger through coming out of COVID because we were there for others," Mr Ringrose said.
"As long as everyone in Bathurst is doing well that's all that matters."
Bathurst has received a total of 21 finalists in the 13 different categories.
Amy Vickers and Kate Gullifer from Bell Conveyancing are both nominated in the Outstanding Employee category.
Alana George from Enhancing Abilities Support Services is a nominee in the Outstanding Young Business Leader category.
Kristy Bell from Bell Conveyancing, Nick Packham from Vivability, Ron Maxwell from VERTO and Vanessa Pringle from Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs are all flying the flag for Bathurst in the Outstanding Business Leader category.
Bell Conveyancing, Cleary Fairbrother Property, Lauren Bird Design Services and The Persuader have been nominated in the Excellence in Micro Business category.
Harvest Café & Store and Ribbon Gang Media Agency are in the Excellence in Small Business category, while Vivability Limited is an Excellence in Large Business nominee.
Miriam Rose Natural Health is in the Outstanding Start Up category, with The Environmental Factor and Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs nominated for Excellence in Innovation.
Macquarie Medi Spa is up for the Employer of Choice award, and Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs is nominated in the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion category.
While Glenray Industries and VERTO Ltd are up for the Outstanding Community Organisation award.
The 2022 Western NSW Business Awards ceremony will be held in Dubbo on Friday, July 22, and Mr Ringrose is eagerly awaiting the results.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what the outcome is, but I think the main focus is promoting supporting local businesses," he said.
