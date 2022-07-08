AFTER facing enormous challenges during the pandemic, Bathurst businesses are encouraged to celebrate their triumphs by putting in an entry for the Carillon Business Awards.
The annual awards, which is in its 37th year, is the way the Bathurst Business Chamber and the broader community recognises the best businesses in the city.
Advertisement
Nominations for the two people's choice categories, Bathurst's Favourite Business and Bathurst's Favourite Employee, will close on Friday, July 8.
Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones said the nominations have already drawn a lot of interest.
"People like to showcase in their businesses what they are doing and what they are doing well, so there has been good interest in it so far," he said.
RELIVE THE 2021 BUSINESS AWARDS:
On July 11, entries will open for all other categories in the awards.
Business can enter themselves online using the new awards portal, which makes it easier to enter one or more categories with a streamlined payment and entry form in one.
Mr Jones said the awards were a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements from the past year, particularly after the challenges of the pandemic.
"It showcases what people are doing. Secondly, people are doing things really well," he said.
"During the tough times of COVID, some businesses have really prospered and thrived. Other businesses had to reinvent themselves, so I think it is really important for other businesses in the community to acknowledge people who are doing well."
Businesses will be asked to provide a detailed submission with their entries, which will be used by the independent judges throughout August and early September to determine the finalists.
With the judges unfamiliar with businesses in Bathurst, it is important to offer up excellent submissions that highlight the best aspects of a business.
"We use independent judging from other towns of similar sizes and the regional coordinator, Vicki, helps us coordinate those judges so you have an independent judging process," Mr Jones said.
"... It is really important [for businesses] to address the judging criteria there in the categories from that point of view."
Entries will close on August 5.
Finalists in the Carillon Business Awards will be announced at a special event on September 27, ahead of the gala dinner on October 22.
The event will once again be held at Bathurst Goldfields, the same venue that hosted the gala dinner last year.
Advertisement
For more information about the awards or to nominate, visit www.bathurstbusiness.com.au/carillon-business-awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.