Limited edition frames are now available at Specsavers Bathurst as part of an initiative to raise money for The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Specsavers Bathurst and Orange have previously contributed over $20,000 to the cause, which aims to close the gap in eye health and provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples with high quality eye care.
This year marks the seventh time Specsavers has teamed up with The Fred Hollows Foundation to raise money, and Specsavers Bathurst optometry director Josephine Priddle said it's a very important cause.
"Our donations help to fund an Orthoptist and Aboriginal Eye Health Coordinator at the Outback Eye Service right here in NSW," Ms Priddle said.
"The Outback Eye Service delivers much needed eyecare service to rural and remote communities in western NSW that are critically under-funded, under-equipped and under-staffed."
The Outback Eye Service provides a range of screenings, procedures and treatments for eye conditions.
The service also addresses the backlog of patients waiting for sight restoring cataract surgery through intensive surgery days.
The limited edition frames went on sale on Thursday, July 7, with the pattern designed by contemporary Aboriginal artist Sarrita King.
The artwork featured on the frames is a representation of Ms King's memories of the electrical storms in Darwin where she spent her youth.
The design captures the beauty of the cracks that form in the sky when lightning strikes, similar to the cracks that form in the earth in the dry climates.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Fred Hollows Foundation and chair Jane Madden is thankful for the support Specsavers has shown over the years.
With everyone having different needs and living circumstances, Ms Madden said access to eye care in Australia isn't one-size-fits-all.
"Culture must play a part when it comes to delivering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eye health care," she said.
"Building a workforce of trained eye health professionals who deliver culturally competent eye care is the only way that Australia can move towards closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.
"We are so grateful for Specsavers' support of this important work to make a difference and change lives for our First Nations Peoples."
It is estimated that currently over 18,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults over the age of 40 are living with vision impairment or blindness.
With over 90 per cent of these eye problems preventable and treatable, Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation are committed to reducing these numbers and closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
The limited edition frames are now available in store at Specsavers Bathurst or Orange, with $25 from every sale going to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
