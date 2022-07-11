Western Advocate

Frames to fund quality eye care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optometry director at Specsavers Bathurst Josephine Priddle with the limited edition glasses. Picture: Amy Rees

Limited edition frames are now available at Specsavers Bathurst as part of an initiative to raise money for The Fred Hollows Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.