Do you find it especially hard in winter to get out of bed? Lacking motivation is real when the air has a chill. Who would want to leave their warm and cosy bed to venture out into the real world?
If you are planning on staying in your bed a little bit longer than usual, then you may as well do it in style. There's nothing more fabulous than looking chic while slumbering, and with the new collection at Linen House, now you can.
When you're looking to buy a quilt cover for your bedroom, there are multiple elements you need to take into consideration. One of the most important being what kind of vibe you'd like to go for.
There are plenty of options out there from contemporary designs, to abstract prints and graphic patterns. When choosing the look it's best to take into consideration what other elements are already in your bedroom in terms of artwork, or even the type of bedframe you have.
If you're soothed by the colours of nature then you might opt for a combination of olive greens and sage, which would work especially well if you have a bedroom full of natural light. Alternatively, if it's the ocean that calms you down, then choosing a light blue quilt cover set which is juxtaposed to a royal blue may be the way to go.
Earthy tones have been very popular in recent seasons, with people opting for warmer depths of colour such as cinnamon and terracotta, or tumeric and rust. The collection at Linen House have designs that strike home, each embracing rich, whimsical and earthy palettes with depth and texture.
When it comes to textures, this is a way to add some extra personality to your bedroom. A lot of people will opt for a classic block colour, made form either a cotton or linen fabric. While soft to touch, and a crisp look on a made bed, this could be a little dull for those looking to be more adventurous with their choice.
To add a bit of flair to the space, finding a quilt cover that has embroidered patterns or cotton tassels and fringing
Linen House have on-trend and unexpected finishes such as quilting, fringing and faux fur, which they've found have given their collection a modern edge.
Crafted in an array of supremely luxe fabrications of cotton chenilles, cotton sateens, corduroys and velvets, natural fibres such as textured cotton and washed linens, their collection encourages a myriad of styling possibilities that are bound to elevate any bedroom.
It's something you may have never even thought of, but the weight of your quilt matters. There are lighter quilts for summer, and heavier ones for winter. Though quilt covers rarely differ in weight unless they have a quilting exterior or additional material accessories like fringing, a great option to help keep you cosy is a weighted blanket.
