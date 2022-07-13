Western Advocate
Home/News/Property

Regional cities are attracting millennials

July 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional cities are attracting millennials

Former Sydneysider Ash Thomas, 31, had wanted to move to Newcastle for a long time, but it was the Covid-19 pandemic and a switch to permanently working from home that proved the catalyst for her relocation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.