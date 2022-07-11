Born in Bathurst on July 12, 1917, Francie Morris has seen a lot in her 105 years.
Growing up in the family home on Rocket Street, Ms Morris had a fun childhood with nine siblings.
Though there was no such thing as technology to keep them entertained, Ms Morris said they found plenty of ways to entertain themselves.
"They were very happy times," she said.
"Nobody had very much money those days, it was Depression days, but it was great. I had a wonderful mum and dad, great parents they were."
Growing up, Ms Morris recalls the gas street lights being lit as the evening crept in and leaving money out for the milkman who visited daily, along with the baker who dropped off bread by horse and cart.
Sundays were family days, often spent down by the river with a picnic and lots of laughs.
Ms Morris said her uncle would bring a horse and trolley to their house with his children, and they would all pile on the back and make their way to a section of river near Abercrombie.
"We'd all go out to the river for the day ... Dad would pack a beautiful lunch in a trunk. It was lovely," she said.
"It used to be beautiful out there by the river; the grass was like lawn and we'd have a picnic."
Playing cards was also a big part of entertaining friends and family when Ms Morris was growing up.
She recalls her father and the men all playing cards while the children watched.
"Dad used to love his game of cards and he said that television kicked the arse out of the cards," Ms Morris laughed.
But before the introduction of television, the radio was a big lifestyle change.
Ms Morris remembers their neighbours coming over to listen to the Melbourne Cup because they didn't have a radio.
"We got a radio when I was 12 and it was a big piece of furniture really with the radio in it," she said.
"It was really lovely to have a radio."
Saturday night "old time dances" were also very popular, and that's where Ms Morris met her husband Arthur.
Though he wanted to marry Ms Morris after the first date, the young couple courted for eight years before marrying on October 16, 1941.
The ceremony was held at the Catholic Presbytery and despite things not going to plan, the couple were married for 34 wonderful years.
"Halfway through the wedding ceremony, the priest fainted, fell on the floor," Ms Morris recalled.
"We had to wait until he came around. He used to take these turns and he just went out like a light."
Ms Morris has continued to keep herself busy during her adult life.
She worked at the candy store in the local theatre (which is now Pantano's Bar and Grill) from when she turned 18 until she turned 24.
Years later, Ms Morris worked at the local bakery, where she recalls the introduction of sliced bread.
"It was good. I enjoyed that," she said.
"I used to go down quite early to do the sliced bread. It had to be wrapped and that's what we used to do and get it all ready for the bakers to take out."
Ms Morris also kept very active, with a passion for tennis and golf.
She played golf for 54 years and still attends the Bathurst Golf Club for social outings, where she has dinner and plays cards with her friends.
The club also named a room after Ms Morris when she celebrated her 100th birthday.
In 2015, Ms Morris was named a Bathurst Living Legend for her involvement in golf, as well as her community and charity work.
Still living in her home of 72 years, Ms Morris considers herself lucky to be in such good health with "all the marbles", and is looking forward to celebrating her 105th birthday with friends and family.
