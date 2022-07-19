A PROGRAM aimed at employing people with disabilities in the hospitality industry is delivering results and supporting vulnerable people in the community at the same time.
Vivability's VIVA Eats catering program was launched in December and has already seen 1000 meals cooked and delivered to people in need.
CEO Nick Packham has been pleased to see the program thriving.
"The catering company is working well. We have concentrated on supporting those in need," he said.
"Particularly given the rising cost of living, we're finding that a lot of people are falling into that category, so we are very happy to be putting back into the community in that way."
VIVA Eats is taking referrals for people who could benefit from a free meal.
The food is cooked in Vivability's kitchen and then delivered by the VIVA Eats team.
While people in need are receiving the meals, it's not only them who are benefitting from the program.
Clients of Vivability who are preparing the meals are gaining vital experience in hospitality and are being paid fairly to do so.
"They love the opportunity to be working in the hospitality sector," Mr Packham said.
"They're all receiving award rates of pay. We were very keen from day one that people would be paid properly.
"It's certainly lifted their skill level, as well as their self esteem."
VIVA Eats is also available for event catering.
The program is expected to continue to strengthen as Vivability launches its next hospitality venture, Café VIVA, in the coming weeks.
