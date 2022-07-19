Western Advocate
Good News

Vivability's VIVA Eats program provides 1000 meals in first six months

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivability CEO Nick Packham with clients Jack Sadler, Maggie Cummings and Jordan Zammitt, who are excited about VIVA eats. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

A PROGRAM aimed at employing people with disabilities in the hospitality industry is delivering results and supporting vulnerable people in the community at the same time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.