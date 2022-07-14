Western Advocate
Saint Stanislaus' College league talent Tom Lemmich rips in at Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
July 14 2022 - 6:30am
STELLAR SEASON: Tom Lemmich has not only been in fine for the the Bathurst Panthers this season, but he played at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

PLAYING against the best schoolboy rugby league talents in Australia as a state representative - it's another box ticked off from the list of Tom Lemmich's season goals.

