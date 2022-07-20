Interagency | Explore, socialise and have a few laughs on our monthly social trips

COMMUNITY transport is a service for eligible seniors, those with accessibility needs or who have limited access to public transport.
If you require transport to medical appointments, to the shops or social events, you may be eligible for community transport services.
Clients aged over 65 years can access subsidised transport services by being referred by My Aged Care.
Simply call My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 to ask for a referral to Bathurst Community Transport (BCT).
BCT provides services around Bathurst, to Orange, Lithgow, Katoomba and Dubbo, as well as services to Sydney.
Recently, BCT launched a new bus service coming in from Meadow Flat and Yetholme once a fortnight.
We also run a Hill End and Sofala bus fortnightly.
BCT runs monthly social trips for our eligible clients. The bus collects clients from their home and takes a scenic drive, a visit to an attraction and then lunch.
The social trips are a great safe way to get out and explore the countryside and meet new friends.
They are always full of lots of laughter.
In July, our trip will be to the Oberon Museum and the Royal Hotel for lunch.
In August, we will go to Orange Regional Museum and the Ex-Services' Club for lunch.
One of the myths about Community Transport is that self-funded retirees are not eligible.
This is not true. We require a My Aged Care referral for access.
Bookings are essential. With limited vehicles and drivers, we do book out.
For more information, call 6331 3322.
