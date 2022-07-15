Western Advocate
Health

Flu and COVID-19 cases are surging in Western NSW

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 15 2022 - 8:00am
BATHURST Hospital is experiencing higher demand for treatment as the city grapples with increased influenza and COVID-19 cases.

