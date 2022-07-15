Stay at home if you are unwell or have any symptoms at all, and get tested. Many PCR testing facilities now test for COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

See your GP or pharmacist, or call HealthDirect on 1800 022 222, rather than coming to hospital unless you are in an emergency.

Maintain prevention measures which help reduce the spread of viral illness, like hand hygiene and physical distancing.

Wear a mask. We encourage people to wear a mask wherever they cannot physical distance or it makes them feel more comfortable, on top of where it is mandatory.

Avoid contact with people, particularly the elderly or vulnerable, if you have any symptoms at all.

Take a Rapid Antigen Test before going to any gatherings, and avoid large gathering indoors where possible.