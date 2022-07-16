Western Advocate
Watch

Zac Williams scores crucial try in Macquarie Raiders' Peter McDonald Premiership win over Forbes Magpies

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlights from Macquarie's win over Forbes

CJ Ralph hailed the impact fellow centre Zac Williams has had at Macquarie after Saturday's hugely important Peter McDonald Premiership win over the Forbes Magpies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.