COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is hoping to make a Bathurst Winter Festival attraction a permanent part of the Bathurst central business district.
If successful, it would expand on his suggestion to light up the main street in a similar fashion to what neighbouring Orange has done.
Cr Aubin brought up the idea last year in the hopes of making the Bathurst CBD more vibrant all year round, and within a few days council agreed to investigate the possibility.
He said progress is being made and he feels confident that within the next 12 months there will be lights strung up along William Street, as it appears funding for the project will be forthcoming.
The initial suggestion was for the lights to be strung between the buildings, as is the case in Orange, but council will likely take a different approach.
"We probably won't be stringing and crisscrossing like Orange. It will probably be different, it will be more on the poles," Cr Aubin said.
"There's some new electric poles going down the main street anyway that we can use. We'll probably go a little bit different of an approach and use a lot of solar stuff and just things that will brighten the place up. It should be good.
"We haven't got a designated plan in place yet, but once we get funding approved then we'll really get amongst it and get things happening."
In addition to lights on William Street, he has put in a request for some of the lights that were put up in Machattie Park for the Bathurst Winter Festival to become a permanent fixture.
"I really think that, not only does it look good, but it's a really great initiative for safety for people walking through there of a nighttime," Cr Aubin said.
"It's brilliant. The lights in Machattie Park, not so much the ones over the fountain, just the white fairy lights, I've asked if we can keep them up and [council staff] are looking into it."
He said that the combination of lights in William Street and Machattie Park would improve the atmosphere of the CBD, making it more inviting for residents and visitors.
"It's a real feel-good sort of thing," he said.
