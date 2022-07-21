THE very real threat of Foot and Mouth Disease being brought to our livestock from Bali is at the forefront of thoughts for everyone who is involved in primary production.
Holiday-makers from our country are enjoying their travels as the first real chance to return to some sort of normality, but their return to Australia does pose a serious risk.
If the worst case did happen, all of our primary produce exports would stop, including wool, grain and cotton.
Our country is relying on our customs and quarantine systems to handle the red hot risks that are here right now.
Anyone knowing a really good prayer would be advised to say it morning, noon and night. The threat to agriculture has never been so serious.
SYMPATHY is offered to members of the Stait family on the passing of their mother Claire.
Mrs Stait and her late husband Jack operated several district properties, including "Clairvaux", Kelso, and they bred some of the best Roseville Park blood ewes in NSW.
Mrs Stait will be remembered by her wide circle of friends.
INTEREST is growing as the NSW state election is less than a year away.
Candidates should soon be selected as many will need time to establish a profile and it's obvious that this will be a closely fought contest.
My personal request is for the Labor Opposition to check the Local Land Services legislation that lets the Minister for Agriculture appoint a board of management.
The minister also appoints four of the seven members of local boards.
To me, this is not democracy, as landholders pay mandatory rates and don't seem to get a run for their money.
This seems a great time for Labor or Shooters and Fishers candidates to rattle the windows on a subject that annoys a lot of landholders.
MEMBERS of the farming community well remember the financial and moral support that was extended to them during the lowest point of many drought years.
In a different role, I took quite a few farm operators to discuss drought assistance with former Member for Macquarie, Bob Debus.
The member's right hand man in the Bathurst office was Mike Dickson, who still lives in Bathurst, and his assistance to the farmers in distress has not been forgotten.
Thank you for your help, Mr Dickson.
Mike has now written a book that outlines the wide comb dispute that plagued the sheep industry for some years in the 1980s.
Mike Dickson was a professional shearer during those years and his book is written from a shearer's perspective, but, as always, there were many faults on both sides of the argument.
A few memories of those years are:
Mike's book is a reminder of some nasty incidents and of the virtual end of AWU control of the shearing industry.
His book Wide Combs can be bought locally and I sometimes wonder if the industry may have worked better under union rules and working hours.
DESPITE early reports of more than 60,000 bales being offered, there were only 55,000 bales up for sale in week two of the new season.
The market eased during the first two days of sales, but with both Melbourne and Fremantle selling on Thursday, the market improved to be only 1.35 per cent or 19ac/kg cheaper for the week.
Merino fleece descriptions lost between 15 and 35ac/kg.
The better style, strength and lower vegetable matter wools were least affected and crossbred types were basically unchanged for the week.
Wool sales are now in recess for three weeks and will resume on Tuesday, August 9.
MISS 17 brought her new boyfriend home to meet mum and dad, who were shocked by his long hair, tattoos and piercings.
"He doesn't seem a nice type of boy," mum said.
"Of course he's nice, mum," Miss 17 answered. "If he wasn't nice, would he be doing 500 hours service to the community?"
***
SIX-YEAR-OLD daughter asked the elderly lady next door if she was a gardener.
She added: "Mummy says if there's any dirt about, you'll dig it up."
***
THEY just buried a salesman named Cripps
He married on one of his trips
A widow named Block
Then he died of shock
When he found there were nine little chips.
