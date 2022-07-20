Western Advocate
Regional house prices take a turn

By Jack Needham
July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
House values fell in the Launceston region, along with regions in Victoria and NSW. Picture: Shutterstock

Property prices have dropped in several major regions, with the rate of growth across regional Australia slowing significantly from its 2021 peak.

