THE city's fuel prices have been dropping and the state of global oil prices suggest that they will continue to fall.
The NRMA was ranking Bathurst as the fourth cheapest location for regular unleaded petrol in NSW this week, behind Oberon, Bowral and Port Macquarie.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the city's average price was hovering at around 185 cents per litre.
Prices like that have not been seen since May and, according to a NRMA spokesperson, they could fall by around another five cents per litre over the coming weeks.
"Global oil prices, they have been trending downwards over the last week or so, which is really good news for drivers in Australia," they said.
"Unfortunately, we are completely reliant on international factors when it comes to what we pay at the pump, so the fact that these prices have started to come down again is really promising news.
"We know that the global market has been extremely volatile, but it does look like it is starting to trend back downwards again.
"... Over the last four weeks we've seen prices drop at least five to 10 cents, which has been really great, and we are expecting at least another five cents to come off again over the next couple of weeks."
Bathurst's regular unleaded prices are expected to fall to around the mid 170 cents per litre mark as a result.
The spokesperson said that Bathurst motorists will also benefit from the competition between retailers.
"Bathurst has really fantastic competition in terms of the market, and we know that drivers do get really good prices in Bathurst because you have some really good independents that push down prices," they said.
As of Tuesday, the best price for regular unleaded in Bathurst was at the United on Durham Street, where it was advertised for 179.9 cents per litre.
It also had the best price for diesel - 213.9 cents per litre - by six cents and the best price for e10, which was 177.9 cents per litre.
