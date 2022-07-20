BRINGING up an undefeated century and hitting the winning runs with the same shot - it's a rare feat for a cricketer but when Ben Trevor-Jones managed to do so it was even more special.
The Bathurst native was at the crease with a good mate who also hit a century and while he did it playing in the Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Premier League competition, his parents Peter and Angie were there to watch.
Advertisement
"They did get to a game of mine in Sydney over the summer whilst I was back for a few weeks," Trevor-Jones said of his parents.
"But it was their first time watching whilst I'm playing for Papplewick and Linby."
Trevor-Jones is the captain of the Papplewick and Linby first XV, his side currently sitting fourth on the premier league ladder.
The Bathurst talent has been having a solid season as well. His unbeaten 102 against Clifton Village CC that his holidaying parents witnessed was his second century of the season.
It took his tally to 720 runs from 19 innings and it was only just shy of his season-best knock of 108 not out.
After taking two catches as his side dismissed Clifton Village CC for 258, Trevor-Jones arrived at the crease when Papplewick and Linby was 2-79 in reply.
He joined opener Brent Williams, also a great mate, in the centre.
Williams was already well settled in on 53, and Trevor-Jones soon joined him in helping maintain a healthy run rate.
The partnership hit 100 after facing 121 deliveries and they kept it going to seal victory in the 43rd over. Williams was unbeaten on 120.
Trevor-Jones was just as happy to see Williams reach triple figures as he was to do it himself in the eight-wicket win.
"Brent Williams is a mate of mine from Sydney. We played against each other a lot in grade cricket, including a first grade final in season 2018-19. He won that one, which he has not let me forget," he said.
"He's been a huge addition to our side. He was the leading run scorer in the league last season and he's leading again this season. That was his fifth hundred of the season."
Trevor-Jones' 102 came off 94 deliveries. It included 15 boundaries as he scored at strike rate of 108.51.
"I got lucky with a few balls landing in gaps, but no obvious chances," he said.
Advertisement
"They went the short ball tactic when there were not many to win, so it was a couple of pull shots to finish the game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.