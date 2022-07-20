Western Advocate

Bathurst cricketer Ben Trevor-Jones cracks unbeaten 102 off 94 playing in England

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 5:00am
AWESOME AUSSIES: Bathurst cricketer Ben Trevor-Jones (right) and fellow Aussie Brent Williams guided Papplewick and Linby to victory in Sunday's Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Premier League match. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

BRINGING up an undefeated century and hitting the winning runs with the same shot - it's a rare feat for a cricketer but when Ben Trevor-Jones managed to do so it was even more special.

