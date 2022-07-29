"Pretty anxious."
That was how Bathurst's John Trollor felt when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 72.
That same cancer has now become the most common cancer in Australia, taking the unfortunate honour from breast cancer.
It's an experience that Mr Trollor knows all too well after a routine blood test in 2009 detected a change in his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.
"I had been having the blood test for a number of years because I knew a fair bit about prostate cancer before I got it and I was involved in support groups before I got it," he said.
"The test changed in level, which was suggestive that it needed further investigation. My GP at the time was reluctant to refer me, but he did, so I went to see a specialist in Sydney.
"I saw a specialist, I had a biopsy under general anesthetic and that came back positive with a moderate aggressiveness shown in the test, and then it was a question of what to do."
Mr Trollor spoke to two surgeons and a radiation oncologist, did a a lot of reading, and came to the decision to have surgery in Sydney.
Thankfully, it was successful and he is now cancer free.
"I was lucky," he said.
Despite having no family history of prostate cancer, Mr Trollor had always been very vigilant in looking at his test results. Thanks to his prior knowledge, he was able to notice the change in his PSA levels and raise that with his doctor.
"It could have easily slipped through. It's just one of those things," he said.
Mr Trollor has become an even more passionate prostate cancer advocate since his diagnosis.
He continues to run the Bathurst and District Prostate Cancer Support Group in the community as a way to offer education and support to men and their families.
The support of his own family was crucial when it came to his own cancer fight.
"It was an anxious time for me, and it was an anxious time for the family," he said.
"Prostate cancer, like other cancers, is a family disease. It involves almost all members of the family if you're open about it, as we were.
"My wife was very much involved and a great support. I was anxious and anxious over having to make a decision between surgery and radiotherapy."
With prostate cancer being the most common cancer, Mr Trollor said he would advise all men to discuss testing with their doctor.
While some men are happy to talk openly about their health, many can be reluctant.
Mr Trollor said that men don't have to be shy about having these conversations, be it with their doctor, family or in a support group.
"It's essential for men, for everyone, to be aware of their own health and be proactive. Medicine has changed, health services have changed, so much so that each individual should look out for his or her own health and be proactive in it," he said.
For those who are dealing with a diagnosis or who have family or friends in that situation, they are always welcome to attend the local support group meetings.
The meetings are held at Bathurst Panthers on the third Tuesday of every month at 5pm. For more information about the meetings, Mr Trollor can be contacted on 6337 2827.
"Everybody is welcome," Mr Trollor said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
