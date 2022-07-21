LAST week he was the bridesmaid, but this week Mitch Turnbull was the king of the Bathurst Paceway.
The talented The Lagoon driver is currently enjoying a solid season in the gig, but Turnbull admits he was a little frustrated after last Wednesday's Bathurst Harness Racing Club meeting.
Advertisement
He finished second in three races and third in another - it was a definite bridesmaid evening.
So this week when Turnbull arrived for the latest weekly race meeting at the Bathurst Paceway, he was hungry for a win.
He got three.
After placing second the previous week, The Rainbow Beach ($1.65 favourite) took out the opening race of the meeting. Steph ($2.60 favourite) then won race two, while Posh Fella ($1.85 favourite) made it a treble.
"My Wednesday night team at the moment is very competitive," Turnbull said.
"But last week I had three seconds, so tonight I wanted to go one better. It was nice to do it first up."
The Rainbow Beach was the short priced favourite in the GC27 Yearling Payments Due 29 July Pace (2,260 metres). It was a tag he lived up to.
From barrier eight The Rainbow Beach showed his typical gate speed. He wasn't able to cross straight away as Lady Angelina had sped out on his inside, but into the back straight the favourite hit the front.
Turnbull rated him nice and while Lady Angelina ($3.90) mounted a challenge as they turned for home, The Rainbow Beached kicked and won by 4.2m in a 1:58.8 mile rate.
It was the fourth win from 14 starts this season for the Somebeachsomewhere x Esprit Rainbow gelding.
"He went super last week, he sat in the death and still managed to finish second. Tonight when he was able to get to the front he felt good and held them off," Turnbull said.
"He's probably a different horse when he's in front, he loves Bathurst and he loves being in front, so every time I get to the front with him, I just let him do his thing and away we go.
"I kicked him up a few gears around the corner and was hoping to shake her [Lady Angelina], it took awhile, but I was lucky down the straight she didn't get near me.
Advertisement
"He's only a three-year-old but he's won a handful of races, so I really do like driving him."
While Turnbull's three winning drives - all for his father-trainer Steve - meant he took the honours for the meeting, Doug Hewitt also had a good night as he picked up a double thanks to Art Thou Lexy and Far Out Ringo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.