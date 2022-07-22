WORK is just months away from starting on the construction of Bathurst's stormwater harvesting scheme.
It comes after Bathurst Regional Council on Wednesday night selected Hynash Constructions to carry out the construction, awarding the company the $20 million tender.
Advertisement
The project is being supported by the NSW Government, which has provided $20 million in funding to boost water security in the Bathurst region.
Mayor Robert Taylor said water security is a top priority for council and he was pleased to be able to announce the next step in delivering the important project.
"In the latest drought, we were close to running out of water. This will give us a third of our water supply per annum and it's a major, major project," he said.
He was also pleased that council, which had received tenders from multiple companies, selected a Bathurst company to construct the stormwater harvesting infrastructure.
MORE TO COME.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.