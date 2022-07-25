DON'T dwell on the missed opportunities, the controversial finish or missing out on the minor premiership - the Bathurst Bulldogs know winning the Ferguson Cup grand final will erase all that disappointment.
On Saturday the Bulldogs went down 14-10 to the Dubbo Roolettes in the top of the table Ferguson Cup clash.
Advertisement
The hosts thought they would have a chance to pinch the game late when awarded a penalty seconds before full-time at Ashwood Park.
But the match was then called without Bulldogs being able to use that penalty.
"We had a penalty at full-time and they called the game, we were five [metres] out," Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford said.
"But we had a lot of penalties leading in to that, we had a lot of opportunities, so as heart-breaking as it is not to have that opportunity to attack, we could have won before that."
It was the second time the Roolettes had beaten the Bulldogs this season and means the competition-leading Dubbo side holds an eight-point lead on top of the ladder.
With three rounds remaining, the undefeated Roolettes look a lock for the minor premiership.
But Waterford isn't overly concerned if her side finishes the regular season in second.
Her goal has always been to make, then win, the grand final.
"It's not about winning the minor premiership, it's about winning the grand final at the end and if any team know that it's us. We've only ever had the minor premiership once," she said.
"We tend to grow from these experiences, we'll review what we need to do better and then we'll go from there."
Bulldogs opened scoring in Saturday's match via a penalty off the boot of Sarah Coleman.
While the hosts had plenty of ball after this and looked to be control, what happened in the minutes just prior to half-time was telling.
Dubbo showed just how dangerous it is when given a chance as it scored two tries in quick succession - star fullback LillyAnn Mason-Spice and scrumhalf Janalee Conroy crossing.
It gave the Roolettes a 14-3 lead.
Advertisement
Though Bulldogs pulled some of that margin back in the second half when prop Molly Kennedy charged over, more chances came and went without the hosts able to penetrate the Roolettes' determined on-line defence.
"We had all the running in our legs, we had a lot of opportunities, we just didn't execute. Like we had a couple where we tried to bustle through under the posts when we should have looked wider," Waterford said.
"We definitely worked hard today, our defence was really good, we came up hard in defence and held them on the back foot a lot, we didn't give their faster players room to run, so that worked well for us.
"Our attack was really good, but they defended well and we just couldn't crack the line.
"We had multiple penalties but we just could not convert them into points today. But there are a lot of positives to take out of it, the best thing now is we know what we have to do to beat them."
Advertisement
Waterford praised Lauren Roels, who pulled off some massive hits in defence, while lock Daisy Morrissey ran good lines in attack and Marita Shoulders returned a typically strong performance.
Poorsa Mcphillamy showed she can be another good option in Bulldogs' line-outs and the form of playmaker Annie Craig is looking ominous.
They are the sort of positives Bulldogs will work on as they chase their goal of grand final glory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.