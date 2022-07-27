Western Advocate
Council

Bathurst council to seek support for Frontier Wars bicentenary plans

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:00am
Councillor Kirralee Burke (inset) was one of two councillors to bring forward a motion regarding the Frontier Wars.

CONSULTATION with the city's Aboriginal groups will be key as Bathurst Regional Council makes plans to recognise the bicentenary of the 1824 Bathurst War and declaration of Martial Law.

