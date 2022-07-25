The above article contains the line: "Parents aged 40 and over more commonly delivered via caesarean sections."
I am concerned that the wording should be "mothers", not "parents".
It makes it sound that women are not actually essential to the act of birth and women are being whitewashed into a haze of gender neutrality.
This seems to be part of a very concerning trend removing the words of "female" and "women" from our everyday conversation.
