TANYA Nieuwendyk knew that if her bitch Hickman could stay clear of any bumps and checks in Monday's Ladbrokes Punter Assist 1-2 Win Stakes (520 metres) at Kennerson Park then she'd be tough to stop.
The overwhelming favourite delivered on her promise.
Hickman ($1.40) bolted out of gate four and never looked back as she recorded her third career victory at start number five, in dominant style.
The daughter of Orson Allen was perfectly graded for the 1-2 win event and was certainly a class above the pack as she gradually extended her lead with each stride.
There was a moment of uncertainty on the first corner when inside start Irinka Anna nipped at her heels but on the exit of the opening corner those fears would be alleviated.
Irinka Anna faded out of the hunt and both Flying Frog and Mickey Leap emerged as the two most likely challengers.
However, at the end of the back straight it was clear that they would be battling each other for second place.
Hickman would have no trouble for the remainder of the run as she cruised home in a time of 29.95 seconds to win by five and a quarter lengths over Flying Frog ($9, Shannon Kirby).
Flying Frog beat home Micky Leap ($5.50, Pail Steedman) by half a length in the scrap for the runner-up spot.
"She can miss the start sometimes but she was good today," Nieuwendyk said.
"She's had a handful of starts now and she's been a really good dog for me."
It's the second victory at Kennerson Park for Hickman following her success on debut, and her second straight success after winning at Goulburn just three days earlier.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
