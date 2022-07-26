Western Advocate
Subscriber

Tanya Nieuwendyk's Hickman wins again at Bathurst's Kennerson Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TANYA Nieuwendyk knew that if her bitch Hickman could stay clear of any bumps and checks in Monday's Ladbrokes Punter Assist 1-2 Win Stakes (520 metres) at Kennerson Park then she'd be tough to stop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.