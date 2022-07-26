Western Advocate
Subscriber

Group 10 declares Bathurst Panthers are the under 18 premiers for season 2022

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWESOME ACKNOWLEDGMENT: The Jackson Carter skippered Bathurst Panthers under 18s have been declared Group 10 premiers for 2022. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

FOR the first time in four years Bathurst Panthers have been crowned Group 10's under 18s champions, but it was a premiership moment which shocked coach Mick Carter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.