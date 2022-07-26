FOR the first time in four years Bathurst Panthers have been crowned Group 10's under 18s champions, but it was a premiership moment which shocked coach Mick Carter.
It's because the title came without a grand final being played and with two rounds of the regular season still remaining.
Carter had no idea his side was in contention for the premiership given this season under 18 teams from across the Group 10 and Group 11 regions have united in a Western competition.
But Group 10 still wanted to acknowledge the best performed under 18 side from its playing area with a premiership.
So when Panthers defeated Dubbo Macquarie Raiders 46-0 on Saturday to make it 10 wins from 12 outings, the players unknowingly sealed a Group 10 premiership.
"It was actually a shock to me, I got notified on Saturday night, I was shocked that they were going to do that [declare a Group 10 premier], but it was quite exciting as well," Carter said.
"We wanted to finish as high up there as we could, but I didn't even consider there would be a Group 10 premiers type thing. It's a nice surprise.
"It's a great reward for the boys, some of them are probably unaware it has happened of yet, but they all deserve it.
"It's unreal, it would've been a bit sad if they [Group 10] didn't acknowledge it and keep things going."
In winning what is Panthers' seventh under 18s Group 10 title - adding to the 2000-01, 2005, 2010-2011 and 2018 successes - Carter's side have posted wins against old rivals and new foes.
They are currently third on the Western Under 18s Premiership ladder behind Nyngan and Dubbo CYMS, but are the best of the Group 10 contenders.
Cowra, which has a seven-and-five record, is the next best six points behind Panthers.
Carter himself did not travel to Dubbo on Saturday as he was busy coaching the under 13 Bathurst Panthers in Mudgee.
The win against the Raiders was the first time Panthers had held a side to nil in a match this season, but Carter admits he saw it as a danger game.
"Going into that game I wasn't overly confident, I knew if they played to their ability, completed their sets and did everything right they would give it a fair shake," he said.
"But we lost Ronan Hunt-Cameron on Friday night and we lost Nate Barlow out of the front row in the warm up - so it was a bit of a shock when those messages came through.
"But when they were texting the scores through, yeah I was very excited."
Nine different Panthers scored during the match, but Carter said his side still made basic errors which they will need to eliminate from their game if they are to make it a premiership double.
The coach knows his playing group has the talent to beat any side if they click, but Carter also knows there are other mentors who can rightly think the same thing.
"It's 100 percent about who turns up on the day and can bring it. It is the hard thing, and I've said it before, playing these Group 11 sides and for them playing Group 10 sides, that you haven't seen and don't know, it's an unknown," he said.
"There are definitely threats everywhere and we haven't got to play a lot of the Group 11 sides. I was shocked with the result on the weekend with Cowra beating Dubbo CYMS.
"But from what we've come up against Forbes are a class outfit. I'm not saying they're unbeatable - we had a lot out that day we played them and couldn't have played any worse, no excuses - but they gave us a touch up."
Panthers still have matches against Orange CYMS and Lithgow Workies before the finals commence, so winning those games is Carter's first priority.
"I haven't thought too much ahead, I just try and take each week as it comes. We've got to turn up and aim up against whatever opposition runs out on the field against us," he said.
