WITH the end of the month in sight, July 2022 looks set to finish up warmer and drier overall than the same month last year.
As well, if the forecast is to be believed, July 2022 won't be going out with a bang the way the middle month of winter did last year.
With August on the horizon, Bathurst's warmest day this month (16.8 degrees last Saturday) looks unlikely to be bettered and the -5.5 degrees start on July 16 looks like it will remain the coldest minimum.
They are also the coldest and warmest days of Bathurst's overall winter so far, beating the 15.3 degree day on June 20 and the -4.8 degree start on June 28.
July last year had a mean maximum of 11.6 degrees and minimum of 1.1 degrees and July 2022 is up on both: 12.5 degrees and 3 degrees.
Where the months differ most strongly is in rainfall: there was 79mm in the gauge in July last year (after 83mm the previous month) and there has been only 25.9mm this month.
That's despite rain falling hard enough in the nearby Blue Mountains to cause the closure of part of the rail line and rain falling hard enough near the Jenolan Caves to cause yet more problems with its access road.
As well, July 2021 went out in a blaze of glory: a minimum of -5.7 degrees on the second-last day of the month and then a maximum of 19 degrees on the final day of the month.
The forecast for the end of July 2022 is for a -3 start this Saturday, July 30 and then 13 degrees the next day.
