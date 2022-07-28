BATHURST'S Dr David Goldney and Bill Josh feature in a documentary about the Macquarie River that will be screened in the city next month.
Following The Flow was originally intended to provide a portrait of the river and the Macquarie River region at the time of the worst drought on record.
Instead, as filming began in February 2020 - not long after the Macquarie had stopped running at Eglinton - it started raining, the drought began to break and the documentary took on a new focus.
"But I think what we found was a much more rich and interesting story than the one that we set out to tell," producer Jed Coppa told the Western Advocate.
Following The Flow, according to Mr Coppa, hears from the people with a passion for the Macquarie - from historians to Aboriginal people to ecologists to farmers and fishers.
Among those many people are Charles Sturt University identity and conservationist Dr Goldney, an AM recipient in 2018, and Bathurst Regional Council's community environmental engagement officer Bill Josh.
Mr Coppa said Dr Goldney - who spoke for the documentary on the banks of the Fish River at O'Connell - gave his perspective of how agriculture, and more in-channel disturbance, had affected the river.
Mr Josh, meanwhile, talked about the importance of revegetation along the riverbank and about the disconnect between the river and those living in the towns and cities along its course.
Mr Coppa said the Bathurst showing would be the fourth screening for Following The Flow.
Its premiere was at Dubbo in June, he said, and it has since also been shown at Sydney's Golden Age Cinema and Bar.
"It's been really positive," he said. "All three screenings sold out, which is really exciting."
It has been important for Following The Flow to be shown in the communities that are represented in the documentary, he said.
He said it had also been important to those behind the production - himself, director Nicholas Allan and editor Emily Clulow - that the people who featured in it felt that their viewpoint had been presented fairly and accurately.
Following The Flow will be shown at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, August 3 at 6pm and at Orange's Odeon 5 Cinemas on Saturday, August 6 at 4.30pm.
A short Q and A with the filmmakers will follow both screenings.
For more information, to book tickets or to view the trailer, go to www.followingtheflow.com.au.
