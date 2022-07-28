Western Advocate
Our People

Following The Flow documentary to be shown at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre

MW
By Matt Watson
July 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following The Flow producer Jed Coppa and Norm Wilson fishing on the Macquarie River just upstream of Wellington. Photos: SUPPLIED

BATHURST'S Dr David Goldney and Bill Josh feature in a documentary about the Macquarie River that will be screened in the city next month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.