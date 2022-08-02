Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) gets boost from MoneyQuest

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MoneyQuest Bathurst owner and financial specialist Ian Behan outside the Bathurst Uniting Support Services premises. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

THE Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) has received a $1500 boost that will allow the organisation to expand the support it offers to homeless and disadvantaged people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.