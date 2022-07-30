LOCAL news, information and community voices are some of the key reasons listeners tune into 2MCE community radio.
Our link to the communication course at Charles Sturt University means journalism students are hands on chasing interviews, recording vox pops and finding stories that matter to you.
Over the next 10 weeks, communication students will be producing stories for our Friday Breakfast program.
Recent stories have featured Wattle Flat Public School's internet upgrade, the potential impact of foot and mouth disease in the Central West, an update on Dubbo's drinking water, and pothole repairs in Bathurst.
"Many of the students have experience on-air at 2MCE and have embraced sourcing and telling locally significant stories by getting out and about and learning what our local audience is interested in," communication lecturer Michelle O'Connor says.
Keep your eye out on 2MCE's social media channels for highlights from the stories produced by our up-and-coming journalism talent.
THE 2MCE program guide features content from the Community Radio Network, including some of the sector's best news, talk and music programs.
This month, we've added two new programs: Living Planet and Dads On The Air.
Living Planet, an award-winning environment program produced by Deutsche Welle, explores topics that touch our lives every day, from the food we eat to the products we consume, and all creatures great and small.
You'll hear it at 11.30am on Thursday.
At 10.30am on Friday, you'll hear Dads On The Air.
It offers a fascinating insight into society's shifting attitudes towards fatherhood, featuring conversations with a wide range of people.
The program gives a voice to less-represented groups such as incarcerated dads, Indigenous dads and gay dads.
Dads On the Air will be broadcast while Pillars of Bathurst and Senior Citizens Update take a winter break.
