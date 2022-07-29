LAST April before St Pat's won in the inaugural edition of the Western Under 21s premiership, first grade captain-coach Zac Merritt went into the sheds and offered some inspirational words.
Now, as St Pat's hopes to take out the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership, it is a handful of those young guns who are offering their own brand of inspiration.
Keen to promote emerging talents, Merritt has given the likes of Nic Booth, Josh Belfanti, Cooper Akroyd, Jackson Vallis and Tye Siaskisoni time in first grade.
They've responded by training hard and when in action, they've done the blue and white jumper proud as they've showcased how valuable the combination of talent and enthusiasm is.
"They're all kids who have won premierships with Pat's in 18s or 21s and Josh Belfanti won a comp with Penrith Panthers in SG Ball, so they're experienced young kids," Merritt said.
"It's good that we've got a really culture here for those kids coming through, it's definitely exciting to have them.
"I think we compliment each other, the young fellas and the more experienced guys, there is some youth there that really want to play good footy."
Promoting young talent is something Merritt has made a mission of since taking over as captain-coach in 2020.
"That was a big thing for us, especially when I took over, was getting these young kids coming through," he said.
"I thought we'd lost a few to other clubs so it was big to try and get them to come back, especially the 18s, keeping them around. We've debuted kids like Aiden Stait this year to help keep those kids interested and show them they've got a future.
"At the end of the day they are our future, there are a few of us older boys who have only got a few more years in us."
St Pat's president Gary Goldsmith has also been delighted to see the progression of the club's talented juniors into the first grade ranks.
"A lot of those kids have come through our juniors and that is a real credit to us as a club, and they're all great clubmen too," he said.
This Saturday when the Saints play their last home game of the season against Lithgow Workies, those young talents will all have a role to play.
The versatile Vallis lines up in the centres, Belfanti and Akroyd form a hard-running and mobile second row, while Booth and Siakisoni will look to make an impact off the bench.
The Saints must beat Lithgow to remain third on the Group 10 pool ladder and while favoured to do so - they beat the Wolves 34-8 in round eight - Merritt knows better than to underestimate them.
He also wants to make sure his side, which sits out next weekend's final round with the bye, heads into the semi-finals on the back of three consecutive wins.
"Lithgow, we know they're tough and it's a must win for us leading into the semis, you don't want to limp into the semis. We'll turn up ready to rock and roll," he said.
"We knew we lost a couple of games that we should've won, but coming into the back end of the season when you really want to fire, it's great that blokes like Lee [McClintock] and Ransey [Matt Ranse] are really starting to fire for us."
Saturday's match between the Saints and Wolves at Jack Arrow Oval kicks off at 2.30pm.
