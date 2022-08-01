HE copped a bump at the start but that couldn't stop Calf Me Elf from bounding away to a comfortable win on debut at Kennerson Park on Monday.
Trainer Richard Griffiths watched on in delight as Call Me Elf ($3 favourite) overcame a challenging start to find the lead before the home turn and then extend the margin all the way to the winning post.
Triple Spook ($5, Glen Prestwidge) broke clear of the chasing pack to finish a clear second place but was still more than four lengths away from Griffiths' winner.
Smile Osti ($3.70, Ashley Dwyer) won a close scrap for third place over Winlock Bottles ($8.50, Peter Parker).
Griffiths said it was a more than encouraging performance from a young dog having a taste of what race day was like for the first time.
"The nine went right and gave it to him as he jumped so I was pretty happy with that effort. I'm really pleased by that because he's still only young. He's not two until November - practically a baby," he said.
"The rest of the litter are spread over the countryside. One's won a couple at Gunnedah and another has won at Newcastle. Most have only around half a dozen starts but they've all shown promise.
"He's broken 10 for the run home after copping a bump early so that's a great run."
Call Me Elf got away only fairly from box three and that nearly cost him the race.
Barking Zara and Smile Osti, in the two boxes to his outside, were the best away while a decent start from the emergency runner out of box two, Miss Song Bird, threatened to keep the favourite out of the mix.
Call Me Elf put in several powerful strides to avoid being squeezed out of the running by the fast starting trio and went on to power ahead by several lengths at the half way point of the race.
Smile Osti was the next closest in pursuit but the tough work in the early stages from Call Me Elf was being rewarded.
Griffiths' runner went on to win in a time of 18.02 seconds.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
