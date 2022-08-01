Western Advocate

William Kennedy undergoes ankle surgery, will miss up to six weeks for Cronulla Sharks

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 9:30pm
SIDELINED: Bathurst league star, Cronulla fullback Will Kennedy, had ankle surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

BATHURST rugby league talent Will Kennedy is in a race to be fit for the NRL finals after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday.

