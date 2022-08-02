CLOWNS, contortionists and quick change artists - Hudsons Circus is preparing to bring some new acts as it returns to Bathurst .
A year on from its last visit, Hudsons Circus will open up its big top at Bathurst Showground on August 11.
Owner Shane Lennon said people are already booking their tickets, showing that "everyone's keen to get out and see some live entertainment" after two years of lockdowns and restrictions.
Bigger crowds are expected to fill the big top now that the 250-person limit has been lifted.
"When the restrictions came in we were unable to fill the big top and we had a huge response from locals wanting to see the show, so we thought 'Let's come back again'," Mr Lennon said.
"We're doing a whole NSW tour. We're doing Dubbo, Mudgee and Orange, so we thought on the way to Lithgow let's go back and hopefully get those people who missed out last year."
They, and anyone who did manage to secure tickets last year, will be treated to some new acts that have since been added to the show.
Mr Lennon said a lot of the circus staff had to move on to other jobs as a result of the lockdowns in 2021, creating an opportunity to switch up the show.
"We've got some exciting new acts in the show and in particular we have our special guest. He's from New York, and he's called Bone Breaker Leo, and he's an act that needs to be seen to be believed," he said.
"He's basically a contortion, kind of cringeworthy act."
Hudsons Circus has also added a new clown to the line up, Walison Muh, who comes from Brazil, and there is a new balancer.
In addition to these acts, Hudsons Circus has daredevils, jugglers, aerial acrobats, quick change artists, and animals.
Mr Lennon said the circus is perfect for people of all ages and is very interactive.
Hudsons Circus will be at Bathurst Showground from August 11 to August 21. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office on site.
For young people wanting to learn some circus acts themselves, there will be two kids workshops on August 13 and August 20.
Children will be taught some basic skills, such as juggling, diabolo and plate spinning.
For more information, visit the Hudsons Circus website.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
