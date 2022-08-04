AMERICAN fast-food chain Carl's Jr is turning its eyes towards Kelso after successfully opening its first Central West outlet in Dubbo in July.
Construction is well under way at the Sydney Road site, next door to Clancy Motors, with the outlet expected to open its doors for the first time in late September.
Carl's Jr marketing manager Geoff Kaider said the construction has been running fairly smoothly, but there had been some challenges associated with the ongoing supply chain issues with building materials.
The hunt for staff is also getting under way, with as many as 90 Bathurst people anticipated to be hired to fill various full-time and casual positions.
"We're just starting now to secure our restaurant managers and senior staff, but we're also slowly starting to recruit for restaurant staff and team members down the line. They'll be the next target market that we're trying to tap soon," Mr Kaider said.
Carl's Jr is expected to be a hit in the Bathurst region after the opening of the Dubbo outlet, the first in the Central West, generated an outstanding response from the community.
One resident camped out overnight so they could be the first in line when the outlet opened on July 20, while others showed up in the early hours of opening day to get their hands on a burger.
"[The Dubbo outlet] is going really, really well for us. We've seen some surprising numbers. It's been really embraced by the local community, so obviously with Kelso coming and then looking towards Orange probably early next year, we're definitely looking to invest more in regional centres and regional NSW," he said.
The Kelso Carl's Jr will be a drive-through outlet with dine-in facilities, situated on the same site as a new service station that is also under construction.
Bathurst Regional Council approved the development application in February 2021.
Carl's Jr was founded in Los Angeles in 1941 and has grown to have thousands of outlets around the world, including more than 30 in Australia and a number of others under construction.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
