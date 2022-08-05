"IT was a big chapter in our life and we're very proud of our achievement."
Two years ago, Kent and Dianne McNab watched on as the roundabout they had spent decades calling for was officially opened.
They had recognised the need to improve safety at the intersection of Mitre, Suttor and Lambert streets, which was prone to road accidents, near misses and congestion due to its confusing configuration.
After a car drove into a fence at the Assumption School in 2016, Mr and Mrs McNab commenced a very public campaign to get the intersection realigned and a roundabout placed in the centre of it.
Their efforts included a petition with more than 5000 signatures, the result of hours every week spent door-knocking and talking to residents of West Bathurst.
They also attended P & C meetings at the three schools in close proximity to the intersection and would speak to parents at pick-up times.
People would contact them to tell them about accidents or near misses they had witnessed, giving them plenty of information to strengthen their campaign.
Two years on from construction being completed, the couple says they haven't heard of any accidents occurring there.
"We haven't heard of anyone having any sort of an incident there and even when school is coming in or going out, the buses go around the roundabout and back again, or up Suttor Street. The traffic just flows so smoothly," Mrs NcNab said.
The fight for a roundabout was long and difficult, with it taking until the 2017-18 financial year for council to set any money aside to upgrade the intersection and until August, 2019 for the tender for construction to be awarded.
Several councillors were reluctant to put their support behind the roundabout as the McNab's continued to lobby them.
Mr McNab said that they were even prepared to run for council if they couldn't get the support in the chamber to get it over the line before then.
Despite all the challenges, they would do it all over again.
"It was definitely worth fighting for. It's made so much difference," Mrs McNab said.
"People still say to us, 'Thanks for doing it'. We often see people down the street who recognise us. We don't recognise them, but they say how much better it is and how much they appreciate it, so that makes it worthwhile."
Mr McNab echoed her comments.
"We did this for the community. We go down there every day and sometimes there is three or four cars going through at once; the traffic is flowing like anything," he said.
"It was worth the fight. We put our heart and soul and everything into it, but it was all worthwhile in the end and we'd do it again if necessary."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
