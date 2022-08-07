A JADEN Ekert hat-trick helped St Pat's claim a 4-0 victory away to Parkes United on Saturday and almost secure the men's Central West Premier League Hockey minor premiership in the process.
The Saints started fast with a 2-0 lead at the quarter-time break and from there they never looked headed, picking up their eighth successive victory to continue what has been a dominant season.
The result leaves Pat's eight points clear of the pursuing Lithgow Storm with two rounds to go, and it would take a massive upset loss to Wanderers next round for the Saints to keep the race for first place alive.
This year's minor premiership also delivers that team a guaranteed home grand final.
Ekert said it was great to see the team starting Saturday's game with intent and excellent execution.
"We played quite well in the first quarter and a half. We did everything that we spoke about before the game around the midfield, with Tyler Willott and AJ [Rossitt] being away. We had to tighten up there, and it was great to watch," he said.
"Blake Davis is one of our usual midfielders and he had to step up with Tyler Willott being unavailable, and he did. We just needed to do the right thing structurally and the team performance was really well put together."
It's the fourth straight victory for the Saints over Parkes this year, and the biggest of the bunch.
Parkes had previously recorded a pair of close 2-1 losses against Pat's this season, so the Saints were expecting another close contest.
The performance for the Saints was top notch, and despite the absences for the team they look assured in attack throughout the match.
The hat trick shows that Ekert remains one of the biggest threats in front of goal in the competition.
Ekert said it's been a joy for both him and wife Kristy to be a part of the Saints' Premier League Hockey campaigns after it wasn't originally on their radars for 2022.
"I was going to have the year off but with Kristy's dad passing away it was a bit of mindset change for both of us," he said.
"We thought if we could still play then why not? Her dad didn't want Kristy to quit, because of how close they were, so we kept playing.
"It's great to be back. The body doesn't like it, but other than that it's been great. We're both really enjoying it."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
