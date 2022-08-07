Western Advocate
St Pat's defeat Parkes United 4-0 in men's Central West Premier League Hockey

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 7 2022 - 4:00am
A JADEN Ekert hat-trick helped St Pat's claim a 4-0 victory away to Parkes United on Saturday and almost secure the men's Central West Premier League Hockey minor premiership in the process.

