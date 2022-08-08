AT the start of this season CSU Munoges had no idea what to expect from their Woodbridge Cup women's and men's campaigns, but they have both showed that they're capable of shaking things up by reaching their respective upcoming finals series.
CSU have looked right at home after the shift across from the Mid West Cup competition, with their women's side ending the regular season in fourth and the men's side in eighth.
Advertisement
However, both university teams will be coming into the finals off the back of close losses to former Mid West rivals Orange United on Saturday.
The Mungals watched a two-try advantage disappear in a 16-8 defeat while the men's side went down 34-26, where the Orange men got revenge for CSU's win over them just three weeks earlier.
In a lucky break for the Mungals side, Grenfell Goannas beat Condobolin Rams 16-14 to ensure that the CSU side stayed inside the top four - giving them a second chance should they lose to minor premiers Manildra Rhinos this weekend.
Mungals' Amber Hanrahan said Warriors played themselves into Saturday's game well after seeing off CSU's early attacks.
"In the first half of our game we had numerous sets inside their 10 metres, but neither side looked the stronger or weaker team. We kept in that area but they were good enough to keep us out," she said.
"We eventually got across twice with two unconverted tries for an 8-0 lead. In the second half they had the magic words of wisdom from their coach and we were unable to keep them out."
Warriors also had the wind at their backs during the second half and utilised it to their full advantage, changing up their game plan to adapt to the worsening conditions.
"In the first half they were doing a lot of back-to-basics football, which can keep a lot of teams out, and they were slowing it down. In the second half they were kicking on third and fourth in some sets and that ultimately caught us off guard," Hanrahan said.
"They got rid of what wasn't working for them in the first half. The weather didn't help as well. The sun was out in the first half but in the second half it started to sleet and the wind was against us.
"We're a team that tends to play better in drier weather, and most of our losses this year have come in wet games."
Hanrahan said the team are excited to get another crack at Manildra after going down just 6-0 to them a few weeks ago.
"We're up against the top team but we came really close to them last time, and that felt like a win to us because we played so well. I really think we can improve off of that game and put points on them," she said.
"At the start of the season we weren't too great, and we lost half our squad from the 2021 season, but within one season we've come so far as a team and this is only the beginning."
A second chance won't be afforded to CSU's men's team in the finals series, as their eighth place finish puts them into an elimination semi-final contest with the Peak Hill Roosters.
The Mungoes will be hoping that their three-game losing streak ends at that number.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.