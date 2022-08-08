Western Advocate
Subscriber

CSU Mungoes women's and men's sides gear up for first taste of Woodbridge Cup finals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT the start of this season CSU Munoges had no idea what to expect from their Woodbridge Cup women's and men's campaigns, but they have both showed that they're capable of shaking things up by reaching their respective upcoming finals series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.