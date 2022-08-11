BATHURST has received positive feedback on a new course at Mount Panorama that will be used when the city hosts the World Cross Country Championships in 2023.
The NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships was held on the course on August 7 as a test ahead of the major event.
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor said the testing went really well, building even more excitement around what's to come next year.
"It was to test the track for the February World Cross Country Championships and they are stoked. They are absolutely rapt in the venue and the position of the venue," he said.
"There's a few things to iron out. A lot was to do with when they had to cross the asphalt up at the pit area there, but they think they've got that covered, and talking to the CEO of NSW Athletics, they are over the moon and they just think come February it's just going to be a major, major world event."
It was announced in 2019 that Bathurst would host the championships in 2021, but the event had to be postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the challenges, the organisers have remained committed to Bathurst.
It will be the first time the championships have been held in Australia and one of only a handful of times the event has been conducted in the southern hemisphere.
The course will take in the scenery and panoramic views and, according to Cr Taylor, will be enhanced with some novelty displays.
Importantly, hosting the event will put more eyes on Bathurst and help to boost the economy as people travel to compete.
Between 700 and 800 competitors are expected to sign up, bringing supporters with them, all of whom will need to a place to stay and places to eat.
"They're going to be flying in from all over the world and it has a big following in Europe and it's going to be televised," Cr Taylor said.
The event will be held on February 18, 2023.
