THE Evans Arts Council's annual Amateur Art Competition and Sale wrapped up on August 7 after three days in the Bathurst RSL Club auditorium.
People were able to see a range of works that had been submitted into the exhibition, with some completed by budding artists as young as three years of age.
Advertisement
More than 300 pieces were entered or exhibited in the show's various sections, including more than 30 from the guest artist, Kim Bagot-Hiller.
Almost all of them were able to be purchased and there was a lot of interest from patrons in doing that.
The Evans Arts Council was pleased with the turnout.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.